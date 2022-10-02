Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which was released last month, became a blockbuster at the box office. For nearly three weeks the film was ringing the cash registers and amassed more than 250 crores (domestic) at the ticket windows.

Long after Baahubali, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer adventure fantasy has become India’s chai point discussions as the first installment ended with introducing a new mysterious character-Dev. Throughout the film, the character was only shown as a faceless mysterious villain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is already abuzz with fan theories about who could be Dev. Interestingly, the character will be revealed in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. As the film is touted to be released in 2024, filmmaker Ayan Mukherji now opens up n Dev’s off-screen identity and the roadmap for the trilogy.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker said, “The conversation, the vision, and the actor for Part Two Dev were very developed by around 2019. There was a point at which in the middle of making Part One, we really found the time to start pursuing this whole Dev vision. The real Brahmastra story and conflict come alive in Part Two. In terms of Dev, I will go out on a limb and say he is possibly the most exciting character that I will be taking on in my career so far. I am extremely thrilled about the potential of Dev and I hope things align for us in the next three years in a way where we can be able to give you guys in our minds for this.”

While the character is not revealed in the first instalment, Ayan Mukherji initially was all set to reveal the actor in Brahmastra 1 itself. He said, “To be honest, for a long time, we were going to end the film with even the face reveal of Dev’s character. It was with a lot of thought and a desire to create some curiosity in the minds of the audiences that we ended the film where we did.”

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: KRK Claims Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha With 250 Crores Budget Is Already A Box Office Disaster: “90% Morning Shows Are Cancelled”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram