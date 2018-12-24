Bollywood’s Latest ‘Teen Sensation’, Ananya Panday Gives Us Major Party Goals

Bollywood’s young gun Ananya Panday is setting major party ready goals with her recent Instagram story.

The youngest brand ambassador in B-Town shared a boomerang video where she is seen party ready and posing with a pout.

Ananya was all geared up for the pre-Christmas bash at Ritesh Sidhwani’s residence.

The party saw the who’s who of Bollywood and Arjun Kapoor who was one of the guests was also all praises for Ananya. He shared a picture with the actress calling her ‘Teen Sensation’.

The actress wore a purple top along with black pants. She teamed up her look with long round earrings and chic style makeup.

Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India. The youngest starlet is currently gearing up for her debut release alongside Tiger Shroff and is leaving no stone unturned in giving away her best.

Ananya enjoys a huge fan base on social media. The actress’ Instagram game is on point a testimony of which is seen on her handle where the Ananya keeps on sharing pictures from her day to day life.

