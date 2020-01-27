Bobby Deol’s SHOCKING Take On Nepotism: “The People Who Are Not Getting Work Are In Majority So…”

Bobby Deol, the son of legendary actor Dharmendra Deol has had his share of struggles in his decades-long career! So when he hears people making noise around the idea of nepotism, he feels it is just an easy way out for people to complain when they don’t get enough work.

And this is not what we feel, but this comes straight from the horse’s mouth! Bobby, whose career was facing a rough patch for a very long time got a resurrection after Salman Khan offered him a creamy role in Race 3. However, the Gupt actor said he has never complained about not getting work despite being the son of one of Bollywood’s most loved and celebrated actor.

Speaking to Times Now, Bobby Deol shared his thoughts on nepotism saying, “I think it’s just a new word that has become very popular. Everybody is a complainer; everybody likes to complain when they don’t get work. So, you find reasons for not getting work. The people who are not getting work are in majority, so people talk about nepotism. I didn’t have work for so many years but I never cried about it.”

Bobby also said that he does not feel it is a necessity to have multiple contacts to stay relevant in the industry. Speaking on the same lines, Bobby Deol said, “I am not someone who [intentionally] makes connections. I get along well with almost anybody. That’s how I am. I feel I am connected to everybody. But does that mean you get work? (laughs) You just have to work hard; your work speaks for you. You have to make people take notice of you, that’s how you get work.”

On the professional front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbandha in lead roles.

