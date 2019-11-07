Bobby Deol: I Am In A Happy Space & Am Getting Good Work

Actor Bobby Deol is definitely in a happy space professionally as the second innings of his career is gaining him immense appreciation from critics and audiences alike. And now, the success of Housefull 4, one can certainly, say that Bobby Deol has arrived back with a bang!

However, the Deol heir begs to differ. Bobby has recently been quoted saying, “I’m not coming back with a bang or anything. I’m glad I’m in a good space and getting decent work. I was missing out on all the action. Thanks to Race 3 (2018), Salman [Khan, actor] presented me so well in the film, and saw to it that I gave my best.”

Further speaking to Hindustan Times, the Gupt actor said, “While shooting, I got lucky and got Housefull. Everyone noticed that ‘he’s really out there’. I’m glad to be a part of such films and want to keep doing interesting roles. Housefull has always been a family film. The humor is such that every age would enjoy it. Riteish [Deshmukh, actor] and Akshay [Kumar, actor]’s chemistry is what makes this film work the most. They know each other so well. They are so impromptu, you are taken aback.”

The actor who was a popular face back in the 90s for his curly hair and dimpled smile, however, failed to make it big despite having films like Gupt, Kranti, Humraaz, and Bichhoo to his credit during the early days of his career.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!