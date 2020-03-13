Bob Biswas: Chitrangda Singh’s Transformation For Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Includes Gaining Weight; Deets Inside

From the headlines it has been making, Chitrangda Singh’s upcoming film Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead could be 2020’s most twisted crime thriller. As the shooting of the film continues in Kolkata, the suspense around it is making viewers curious. However, one mystery that’s out now is that Chitrangada will be seen essaying the role of a middle-class homemaker.

It was earlier known that the gorgeous actress learnt Bengali to ease into the character. What a source reveals now is that Chitrangda has put on a few kilograms to look the part she is playing in the said film. The movie will capture the beauty a few kilograms heavier than her usual weight.

Says a source, “Chitrangda has always believed that if you look like the character you’re essaying, the portrayal looks authentic and convincing. She was on a food binge to put on the extra kilos. She was also off cardio for a few months to hasten the weight gain.”

When asked about it, Chitrangda confirms, “I have a chiselled face and so I needed to put on a little bit of weight to look fuller for the character I play in the movie. I didn’t want look too worked out. I shunned cardio for a few months to gain some kilos. I ate pretty much everything I liked.”

As far as looking the part goes, the actress is au naturel because she has the features of a bong girl and has been often mistaken as one in Kolkata. The viewers have much to look forward to as Singh’s highly anticipated film chronicles the backstory of Bollywood’s rare assassin. Moreover, Chitrangda will be essaying the role of a homemaker in the interesting narrative.

