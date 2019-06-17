Blackbuck Poaching Case Update: Salman Khan In Controversy For Submitting Fake Affidavit; Acquitted Later!

Every time there’s an update regarding Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Poaching Case, there’s a heartbeat-skipping of each and every fan of the superstar. The case is on-going in the Jodhpur court and the latest is that the actor was charged for submitting a fake affidavit of his License. However, things later got resolved and the actor has been acquitted. For those who have no idea, here’s exactly what happened.

It all happened when the court asked the actor to submit his license but when submitted, it turned out to be a fake one. However, his lawyer argued that it happened unintentionally!

“Hence it is not expedient in the interest of justice to proceed against Salman as it is a bonafide mistake of his client. The licence was submitted to the Police Commissioner in Mumbai, and Deputy Commissioner of Police has made the statement in the court also,” said Hastimal Sarswat, the actor’s lawyer clearing the air.

Jodhpur Court acquits Salman Khan in case against him for submitting fake affidavit in the black buck poaching case that he lost the license documents of his weapons, though the license were sent for renewal. Salman’s counsel argued his intention wasn’t to submit false affidavit pic.twitter.com/KtduJXhTyq — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Blackbuck Poaching Case goes back to 1998 when a case under the Arms Act was registered against Salman Khan for allegedly shooting two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain‘.

