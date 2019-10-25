Bipasha Basu’s Latest Outing At Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party Sparks Pregnancy Rumours!

Ramesh Taurani’s lavish Diwali party was a star-studded affair where the paparazzi saw many Bollywood stars in attendance. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Daisy Shah and Preity Zinta stepped out looking their best and posed for a few pictures in front of the shutterbugs. Amongst the starlets were the power couple – Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.

The lovebirds looked stunning but Bipasha became a hot topic of discussion post the part. Courtesy to the outfit she wore. Because of the very outfit, her fans started to speculate if she was pregnant. Many suggested that they could spot Bipasha’s baby bump in the paparazzi pictures.

Bipasha looked beautiful in a pastel green lehenga that she paired with statement earrings and a half-bun. Karan also looked dapper in an all-black traditional wear. While posing for the shutterbugs, Bipasha placed the dupatta in a way that covered her body. This made it look like she had a baby bump and led to fans started sending congratulatory messages to the actress.

One of the users wrote, “I think she is pregnant.” while another user said, ” I dont know why but she looks pregnant to me. If that’s the case then I am super excited for them.” One user went on to say, “Definitely Preggo.”

Well, we think that Bipasha should be given the benefit of doubt and these speculations should be made because of just one dress. It might be a possibility that her lehenga was a little heavy that made it look like a slight bump on her belly.

What do you think about her dress and the apparent baby bump? Let us know in the comments section below.

