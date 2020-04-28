Bipasha Basu and actor hubby Karan Singh Grover are without a doubt one of the most adored and fond couples in Bollywood. Though it’s been quite some time since we have seen Bipasha on big screens, the actress never fails to turn heads with her Instagram posts.

Bipasha Basu, who enjoys a whopping 7.9 million followers, took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she can be seen making some yummy hand made besan ka laddoos for hubby Karan Singh Grover. The duo celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary at home amid quarantine.

Bipasha Basu along with the video had a caption that read, “4th Anniversary ( #Monkeyversary) Prep🎉❤️🙏

The Making of his favourite Besan Laddoo❤️”



Fans and followers of Karan and Bipasha showered in their love and congratulatory wishes for the couple their fourth wedding anniversary.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were last seen together on the big screen in filmmaker Bhushan Patel’s horror thriller Alone which released in 2015. It was during the shoot of Alone the duo fell in love, and after dating for a few months the duo married in 2016 following Bipasha’s Bengali traditions.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!