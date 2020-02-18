Bigg Boss 13 Runner-Up Asim Riaz NOT A Part Of Student Of The Year 3 Opposite Suhana Khan, Confirms Karan Johar

The rumour mills have been churning hard since yesterday post the news that Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has bagged a role in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 3 opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan broke. Well, we are here to break your heart as the news is not at all true and confirming the same is Karan Johar himself.

The Bigg Boss 13 finale grabbed the maximum eyeballs where Sidharth Shukla took home the trophy and Asim were awarded as the runner up. Asim in the span of almost 5 months had become a favourite and has garnered a huge fanbase.

In this case, the news that he will be making his big Bollywood debut with SOTY franchise, that too with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana was just a cherry on the cake. But killing the excitement is Karan Johar, who took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours.

Karan in his tweet wrote, “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!”

Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2020

This is not the first time though that Asim’s Bollywood debut has been speculated. There were reports that Mahesh Bhatt was keen on signing him in a film opposite Sunny Leone. There were also reports that he was supposed to a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

