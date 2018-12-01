Sara Ali Khan looks breathtakingly beautiful in red with the dashing Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 12 as she promotes her movie Kedarnath with which marks her debut in Bollywood debut.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture saying, “Welcome to Bigg Boss with the biggest boss 😍😍😍”

Sara Ali Khan has a very busy year ahead of her. The diva is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath. The film’s trailer was released recently and Sara managed to gain a lot of applause for her performance. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie features Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead and has a backdrop of the 2013 Uttrakhand floods.

December is a big month for Sara as she makes her debut with Kedarnath and has another release with Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh.