Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Wedding: Arpita Khan, Sabyasachi, Mickey Contractor Reach Jodhpur For Grand Celebrations!

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Wedding: The majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace here is buzzing with guests who have flown in from different parts of India and abroad to attend the revelry of actress Priyanka Chopra and her American singer beau Nick Jonas, who will wed on December 2.

The palace, which is divided into three wings — a hotel, a musuem and the royal residence — is almost like a fortress with private security guarding the venue carefully. But a steady stream of guests have been arriving at the airport.

Priyanka’s friend and actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma arrived here on Friday with her son Ahil. Others who came in included designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani, celebrity make-up artiste Mickey Contractor, singer-actress Manasi Scott as well as Nick’s youngest brother Franklin Jonas.

Chand Mishra, who landed here, told the media: “Priyanka is a star, and she is making history. She is marrying an international star… And while a lot of Bollywood stars are marrying at international destinations, but Priyanka has come from Hollywood to India, and in Jodhpur’s palace… It will be remembered.”

View this post on Instagram #priyankachopra manager #chandmishra so excited for her marriage #priyankakishaadi A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 30, 2018 at 2:05am PST

View this post on Instagram #manasiscott #sabyasachi for #priyankakishaadi A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 30, 2018 at 1:26am PST

Make-up artiste Mickey Contractor, who is likely to get the bride ready for her D-Day, was asked if he would be taking care of her make-up. He said: “Dekhiye.. (See), then you will know. I am excited… because Priyanka is my friend and she’s getting married.”

View this post on Instagram Designer #sabyasachimukherjee at #jodhpur airport for #priyankakishaadi A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 30, 2018 at 6:41am PST

A group of foreigners, who are here on behalf of Nick, clapped and danced away with joy as the photographers hooted “Priyanka, Nick; Priyanka, Nick”.

View this post on Instagram #priyankakishaadi the fun begins A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 30, 2018 at 12:55am PST

Priyanka and Nick, who are 10 years apart, arrived in Jodhpur early on Thursday. The ‘desi girl’, who won the Miss World crown for India in 2000 and has paved the way for a successful career in Bollywood and then made the crossover to Hollywood, was all smiles as she walked beside Nick.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, and actress-cousin Parineeti Chopra were also seen at the airport along with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and Joe’s fiance and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

According to Vogue magazine, which carried a detailed interview of the couple, they will have two ceremonies — a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian service officiated by Nick’s father — each held in different spots at the palace.

The ceremony and festivities, spread across three days, is a private affair with only the family and some close friends. The palace is shut for tourists.

“People will need vacations after this wedding,” Priyanka told Vogue.