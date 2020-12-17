Actress Bhumi Pednekar is a climate warrior too, and she has now engaged in a new effort to work at spreading awareness about carbon footprint.

Bhumi has joined hands with the global citizen initiative named Count Us In as a climate champion, She will work closely to inspire and educate Indians towards reducing carbon footprint. Her own initiative, named Climate Warrior, will work very closely with Count Us In, to involve and educate people across the country.

“Protecting the environment has become my life’s mission and I’m thrilled to partner with Count Us In to raise more awareness towards climate change in India. Christiana Figueres is an inspirational human being who has dedicated her life to saving the planet, and I look forward to working with her on this issue in my country,” said environmental activist Bhumi.

The actress believes that it is important for the youth to step forward on this critical issue.

“We have to all join hands and constantly work towards protecting our planet because honestly there is no planet B,” she said.

“We have less than a decade to do what science shows is necessary — halving emissions by 2030,” said Christiana Figueres, former UN Climate Chief, who oversaw the delivery of the landmark Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has constantly been trying to draw attention to the subject of climate change. On the occasion of World Energy Conservation Day on Monday, the actress has highlighted reasons why the world should move towards using renewable sources of energy in to save the planet.

“Time is ticking. Today, globally you have people of presence, people who make an impact by speaking only one thing that is climate change and the adverse effects it will have on our future generations to come and us. And we need to panic and I am going to say this out there — please panic, please be scared because we really don’t have time,” said Bhumi, who also identifies as a climate warrior.

Bhumi Pednekar added: “We are going to see big things in the near future — like literally 10 years away. Look at this year — we are in the middle of a pandemic, we have had cyclones, forest fires, and the world is burning up. It is not a good time and let us get our act together because it is not good.”

