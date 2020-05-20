Bhumi Pednekar Pens An Emotional Note On Later Father's Birth Anniversary: "I Miss You Even More..."

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has penned a poem as a tribute to her late father Satish Motiram Pednekar on his birth anniversary, saying she wishes he “could have seen the ‘you’ we have become”.

The actress took to Instagram to give words to her feelings, and also shared several candid pictures from her childhood.

Bhumi mentioned all the things she misses about her father, and also highlighted how his children are a reflection of him.

“Happy birthday Papa… I miss you everyday, every minute and every second. But then, I see you everywhere,” Bhumi Pednekar began.

She continued: “When I look at myself,my eyes just like yours… When Samu smiles,her smile is full of that same mischief … When we trouble mom and she says – you both are just like Satish. When we do some good,she says – you both are just like Satish.

“When mom speaks about you she blushes like a teenager, that small little tear lights up her eye,with happiness and undying longing and love for the love of her life. When Subhash kaka tell us about your epic escapades and courage .Your kindness and generosity – ‘Arre our Satish was a king with a heart of gold ‘ – he says.”

Bhumi Pednekar also remembered the rituals he did during festivals and all the things he did for them.

She wrote: “Every Ganesh Chaturthi when Pinky Bua misses her brother and baddi her son – ‘aarti toh Satish karta tha ‘ ‘Satish ke pasand ke aloo puri’ were made every time with so much love. Every Eid at Rashid kaka’s and the fun we had, I’m sure he misses his friend and all your pranks.

“I remember each morning that you woke me up with that bitter karela juice, all the sour world news and your sweet sweet smile. I remember each night that you stayed up with me during my exams… I remember every-time you fed me with yours hands… Every-time you prepared that hot water bottle for my cramps…Every-time i manipulated you for the things I want …

“Every-time you pretended like,nothing I said was false … Every time you picked me up from school and we listened to Madonna on our way back… Every-time you picked me up in life and taught me a new hack… Every-time I pretended to sleep post our bedtime… Every-time I sneaked out of the house which was a crime , And now I know you knew it all,you let me make my mistakes cause you knew life was short. Every cricket and football match that we watched… Every birthday of ours,where you made us feel like we were gods … Every failure of ours was celebrated and every success learnt from. You taught us to love all and made us strong.”

She ended, saying: “Every time they say,you both are just like Him. I miss you even more cause I wish you could have seen the ‘You’, that we have become. #SatishMotiramPednekar #HappyBirthdayPapa #MissYou.”

Bhumi Pednekar’s poem made her friends from the industry emotional.

Aparshakti Khurana commented: “Bhumiiiiiiiii this made me cry yaaaar. Such a champion papa. Big tight hug to you and happpppppppyyyy bdayyyy to uncle.”

Shanoo Sharma also wrote: “You have made him the proudest baby! And he can see that! Sending you 3 all the love in the world… what a handsome man!”

