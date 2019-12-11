Bhumi Pednekar Elated On Winning Variety’s Asian Star: Up Next At Macau

Bhumi Pednekar has wowed everyone with her incredible performances that have garnered her rave reviews. She has now won the Variety Asian Star: Up Next award at Macau. Bhumi was attending the prestigious award ceremony titled The Asian Stars: Up Next which was hosted by the International Film Festival & Awards Macau and Variety magazine.

This award is a recognition given by the most influential cinema trade publication worldwide for talents who they think are going to make a lasting impact in their countries. Present at the awards were prominent film personalities from various South East Asian countries including from Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and South Korea.

Bhumi has floored everyone this year with three back to back hits with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and now Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her exciting next line up of movies include Karan Johar’s Takht, Akshay Kumar’s Durgavati and Alankrita Srivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

Speaking about this honour, Bhumi said, “I am immensely humbled with this special recognition as it validates my belief on being a part of engaging cinema and extremely relevant and meaningful stories. I have always believed that cinema has no boundaries and should reach out to one and all globally. My attempt is to be a part of films that are progressive, that bring about a positive change whilst they entertain the audience. This honour is a recognition of my hard work and a celebration of the wonderful films that I have been a part of. The love that I have received this year validates my faith in my craft and truly has motivated me to work harder.

