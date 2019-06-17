Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Not Kartik Aaryan, But Ayushmann Khurrana To Step In Akshay Kumar’s Shoes?

Ever since the makers announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a lot of speculations are doing the round. It was being reported earlier that Kartik Aaryan is being considered for the sequel. Now, a new development has taken place and reports state that Ayushmann Khurrana is also being considered for the role.

According to the recent report by Pinkvilla, Kartik wasn’t approached for the role. A source revealed to the portal, “Ayushmann Khurrana met the film’s team. The makers are planning to mount the film on a huge scale. When they narrated the film to Ayushmann, he really loved the script. They are still in discussions but he has not given it a go ahead yet. Nevertheless, the three primary characters in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are equally prominent and well-sketched. Ayushmann is being considered for the main lead.”

The reports also suggest that no actress has been approached for the film yet. The source revealed, “They will take a call on the actress only once they lock the actor. But they do have a few options in mind from the younger generation. They want a strong performer since the character is extremely demanding and challenging.”

“He already has committed to three other projects which he’s simultaneously shooting. The makers are eyeing to go on floors by 2019 end and his dates look choc-a-bloc till then. So there’s a possibility he might not even be able to do it,” the source concluded.

