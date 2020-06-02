Bhagyashree REVEALS Once Yash Chopra Called Her The ‘Stupidest Girl’ In Bollywood

Bhagyashree will always be remembered as the actress who did a dreamy debut opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya but then just disappeared from Bollywood. Upon the release of the film, she garnered immense praises for not just her chemistry with Salman but also her natural acting skills.

But, did you know she was once called the ‘stupidest girl in Bollywood’ by none other than the ‘master of romance’ Yash Chopra himself? In a recent interview, she revealed how she was fired in front of her son Abhimanyu Dassani.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhagyashree revealed, “I actually refused most of the big films of that time. Every time I would meet Prakash uncle or Yashji (Chopra), they would fire me in front of everyone standing in front of us. Even very recently, a few years ago, when I even walked up to Yash uncle and introduced Abhimanyu to him, he told my son, ‘Yeh tumhari maa hai na, woh industry ki sab se stupid girl thi’.”

Bhagyashree also added, “He really wanted to work me and I would always say no. After Maine Pyaar Kiya, every big film was offered to me, especially the ones these directors have done.” She also talked about why she rejected such big offers.

In 2014, Bhagyashree did a short stint with her Television show Laut Aao Trisha. She also revealed that the fact of society not accepting her as a married actress did make her quit Bollywood. She did this to live a stress-free life with husband Himalaya Dassani. She has two kids Abhimanyu and Avantika. Abhimanyu was seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and was praised for his subtle performance.

