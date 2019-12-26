Bekhayali & Ghamand Kar Hit-Maker Duo Sachet-Parampara: “Sab God’s Gift Hai”

It’s been almost six months since “Bekhayali” from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Kabir Singh” became song of the year, and the love song still continues to be on everybody’s playlist. Whether it is the heart wrenching lyrics or the perfect blend of different emotions, ranging from harsh angst to mellow romance, the seven-minute track continues to be a huge hit. It is not easy, however, for the song’s composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur to deal with the fame that they have been witnessing after “Bekhayali”, because people now expect them to recreate the same magic in every new song.

“There is more responsibilty on us to create good music following the success of ‘Bekhayali’. Sometimes people approach us and say, ‘Behkayali jaisa song chayie’. It can’t be like that always. People should understand ‘Bekhayali’ was created according to the story of ‘Kabir Singh’. ‘Bekhayali’ exists because of ‘Kabir Singh’. We can’t create the same song every time. Also, the same type of song should not be created every time. There should always be songs that prove orginality and bring in fresh air,” the duo emphasised while talking to IANS.

Keeping aside the challenge, the duo also expressed happiness on receiving so much love from people, and spoke about how life has changed after the blockbuster song.

“Creating a hit standalone song was much needed to scale our growth in the industry, and that’s what ‘Bekhayali did for us. We are extemely grateful to people for showering immense love on our long. After ‘Bekhayali’, we have got a lot of projects and — touchwood — people have loved all our songs that released this year — be it ‘Dilbara’ or ‘Pal Pal dil ke paas’. More offers started coming our way after ‘Kabir Singh’,” Parampara added.

The musical duo, who started their musical journey in Bollywood with “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” almost three years ago, recently composed the “Ghamand kar” song in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming ambitious historical, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

Asked what is their USP, the talented composers laughed and said: “Sab God’s gift hai”.

“We are lucky enough that we are born with such talent. We believe that to be extraordinary in today’s time, one can’t be just ‘okay’. You have to be different and unique in order to survive. So, we always try to surprise our listeners with something new,” they concluded.

