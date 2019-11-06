Before Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai, Alia Bhatt Prepping Up To Make Her Foray Into Hollywood?

Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the most versatile and talented actresses in Bollywood. Many Bollywood celebrities, be it on Koffee With Karan or any other event have termed her as someone they would undoubtedly place their bets on in terms of an emerging actor. Alia may have already achieved that feat but she’s looking for more! The actress may just be planning to make her foray into Hollywood, and it’s happening before Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The actress is currently at Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and has been sharing pictures with BFF Akansha Ranjan giving us some may vacay goals. But if recent reports are to be believed, the actress is looking out for an International celebrity manager there. A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “Alia’s entry into Hollywood seems sooner than later. It’s all very hush-hush at the moment, though she has been spotted at Beverly Hill restaurants in Los Angeles on social media posts. While it seems that the actress is holidaying in LA with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, apparently, Alia is there in search of an international celebrity agent. Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu had signed Simone Sheffield, while Priyanka Chopra has Anjula Acharia. From Aishwarya, Bipasha, Priyanka and Deepika Padukone – all have had celebrity managers or agents in Hollywood, who are based in Los Angeles, as one needs people there to keep the stars updated on international castings and auditions. Alia is also an accomplished singer like Priyanka so that is an added bonus if she is required to cut a single or an album.”

Regarding how it all happened suddenly, “It will be a couple of weeks before SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi goes on the floor and as Alia had time on her hand, she flew down with Vivek Kamath of Matrix, to look for an international agent in Hollywood. Matrix handles Alia’s work in India and is one of India’s leading celebrity management firms and apparently, Vivek is in LA negotiating with the agents on Alia’s behalf,” revealed the source.

Post the super successful Bollywood journey, it will be exciting to witness how Alia continues her acting career in Hollywood. Are you excited?

