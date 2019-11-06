Isha Koppikar Opens Up About Her Casting Couch Experience With A Superstar & The Hints Are Leaving Us Baffled!

Isha Koppikar has been a part of several films like Kya Kool Hai Hum, Krishna Cottage, Company and many South Indian films. For a few years, the actress took a break from the film industry. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actress opened up about a casting couch experience.

In the past, several actors like Ranveer Singh, Usha Jadhav, Kangana Ranaut and many others shared their stories of being asked to compromise do get work. Isha Koppikar also shared how a superstar apparently propositioned her.

The Company actress told Pinkvilla, “Yes, I have been propositioned. One producer told me, ‘This film is happening. Call up this actor, you need to be in the good books of actors. So I called him. He’s told me his full timetable. He’s an early morning person and he goes to the gym at this time. He asked me to meet him in between his dubbing and something he was doing. He asked me who I was coming with and I told him I will be coming with my driver. He said, ‘Don’t come with anybody’. I was not 15 or 16 then. I knew what was happening. So I told him, ‘I am not free tomorrow, I’ll let you know’.”

She added, “I immediately called up the producer and told him that he should cast me for my talent. But then, I can’t be forced into doing all these things for a role. That is what is intimidating for a lot of people. When a woman says no, they can’t take it. And temporarily, you’re written off. I never ended up working with that actor.”

Isha Koppikar also shared that some top secretaries have inappropriately toucher her. Because of these experiences, she took up self-defence classes.

