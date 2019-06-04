Bala Row: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Legal Team Responds To Kamal Kant Chandra’s Allegations Of Stealing His Script

The Ayushmann Khurrana-Kamal Kant Chandra-Bala row has taken a new turn now. The legal team of Ayushmann has responded to the allegations of Kamal Kant saying that the facts presented by them are not absolutely true especially during the investigation which happened on April 9, 2019.

The team has also stated that the matter is being solved legally and the next hearing is on June 10, 2019, so they will not comment on anything. The team has said that their script is original and they will present the fact in the court when needed.

Those who don’t know, Ayushmann Khurrana found himself in trouble for Bala when Kamal Kant Chandra who claims to be the original writer of the script alleged the makers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik including Ayushmann for cheating him and stealing his story. Kamal said that he had registered the script with the Screen Writers Association in 2016 and communicated about it with Ayushmann in 2017 through WhatsApp. He also said that the makers of Bala have registered the script in 2018.

Kamal has been quoted as saying by Mid-Day, “It’s wrong to start shooting before the court has given its verdict. At the last hearing, they said that they would take time to develop the script. How did they start shooting in 15 days? This means they gave a misleading picture to the court. I approached the vacation bench four days ago, but they stated that I should wait for the next hearing on June 10. But the makers might finish [a chunk of] the film by then and argue that since a lot of money is at stake, the court should rule in their favour.”

Bala is based on the problem of baldness in young age. Ayushmann announced the film on Twitter on May 6.

