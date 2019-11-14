Bala: Bhumi Pednekar Says People Are Calling Her Brave For Playing Dark Skinned Character

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam is doing wonders at the box office. The film released last Friday and it has opened to an immensely positive response from the critics as well as the audience.

In the film, Bhumi Pednekar is playing a dark-skinned character. It has received a mixed response from the audience as many believe that director Amar Kaushik should’ve cast a dark skin actress instead of darkening Bhumi’s face.

As reported by ABP Live, in a statement, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress shared the compliments she received for her performance in Bala. Bhumi said, “Everyone is telling me that I have been brave to play this role but I have been telling them that I see myself as an artist, someone who wants to shed herself and become a character in the film because that’s what is important.”

Bhumi further added, “I can’t always be thinking about how I’m looking on screen because I will do a disservice to the vision of the film and the character I have willingly chosen to do.”

About the time when she read the script, Bhumi Pednekar said that she was blown over the fact that her character is a voice of reason for the protagonist. She called it a catalyst for change and immediately connected with the social message the film aimed to give out to the audience.

Bala has already crossed the 50-crore mark at the box office. The Saand Ki Aankh actress congratulated the whole team saying, “I congratulate Amar, Ayushmann, Yami, Dinesh Vijan, our powerful cast members and everyone associated with the film on the superb start it has got at the box office.”

Have you watched Bala yet? Tell us your views on the film in the comments below.

