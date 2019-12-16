Lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has worked on films like “Bajirao Mastani” and “Mary Kom“, is all set to direct a Marathi comedy film “36 Gunn Zamley“.

The film will go on floors soon and will release in 2020.

Bajirao Mastani Lyricist Prashant Ingole Turns Director With Marathi Entertainer '36 Gunn Zamley'
Excited about the project, Prashant Ingole said: I have put my life’s three years in writing and designing this script and to create the music for it. I don’t want any stone to be unturned. I am happy to have amazing technicians friends who have worked me.

“And a great music team which is going to make the Marathi music see a new sound, new style in every aspect. Our film is going to be musical.”

Prior to this, Prashant Ingole had directed a short film on women empowerment titled “Budh“.

