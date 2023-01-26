Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, whose film ‘Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan’ will see Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran giving a new twist to the story, recently opened up on the decision to cast Prithviraj for the part.

He said, “We completely believe in inclusive cinema and Prithiviraj adds a lot of credibility to the film. He represents the Southern film industry in a big way and with him coming on board, it makes ‘Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan’, a bilingual film in the true sense.”

“I think the audience will really enjoy Akshay Kumar Sir, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj’s combination together under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar,” Jackky Bhagnani, added.

‘Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan’, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is produced by Pooja Entertainment and will release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Pan-India star Prithviraj Sukumaran looks back on his second film. ‘Bro Daddy’, which was released a year ago. The film is a family entertainer that holds the audience’s attention throughout.

Directed by Prithviraj, the comedy-drama stars Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Soubin Shahir and Mallika Sukumaran in prominent parts.

The movie is about two close friends, John and Kurian, who want to get their children married to each other so as to be able to prolong their friendship. They are, however, unaware of the lives their children lead in the city and there lies the catch.

