Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon CONFIRMS Playing Akshay Kumar’s Leading Lady

A few months ago, Akshay Kumar shared the first look of his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey. He plays the titular role in his Farhad Samji directorial which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. However, it wasn’t known who will play the leading lady in the film.

Well, looks like Akki has found his leading actress in his Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Sanon. Their recently released reincarnation comedy has crossed 200-crore mark and looks like the duo is all set to entertain the audience yet again.

The Heropanti actress confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror. She told the tabloid, “I had a blast working with them in Housefull 4 and super excited that we will be collaborating again. It’s my third film with Sajid sir and again, a very entertaining one.”

Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Akshay and Kriti’s pairing delighted the audience in Housefull 4. I have seen her grow as an actor since Heropanti and I feel, she can pull off this role alongside Akshay.”

Bachchan Pandey will go on floors in February 2020. The film was earlier set to hit the screens during Christmas 2020. However, latest reports mention that the release date is being changed as Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release during the same time. Well, we will have to wait to know what’s the final release date for this Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon starrer.

Are you excited to see Akshay & Kriti’s magic together on the screen again? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!