Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff Beats ‘Guru’ Hrithik Roshan To Achieve THIS Feat But Is 2nd To Shah Rukh Khan

Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor-Riteish Deshmukh’s Baaghi 3 is one of the highly awaited action entertainers and the crazy response its trailer is fetching, clearly shows the buzz around its release. After the tremendous success of War, the expectations were really high from Tiger and seems like the action star has very much fulfilled it.

Slated for the release in next month, Baaghi 3 has already started its record-breaking journey. On YouTube alone, the film’s trailer has touched 32 million mark in the first 24 hours. It is 2nd highest ever after Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, which garnered a whopping 41 million views in a day on the online streaming platform. The 3rd spot is held by Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War with 25 million views.

Below are the most viewed trailers of Bollywood within first 24 hours:

Zero- 41 million views

Baaghi 3- 32 million views

War- 25 million views

Housefull 4- 24 million views

Thugs Of Hindostan- 22 million views

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)- 21.8 million views

Dabanng 3- 20 million views

Bharat- 20 million views

Sanju- 19 million views

Race 3- 18.5 million views

Apart from views, the trailer also clocked 1 million likes in a day and is currently trending at no.1 on YouTube.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on 6th March 2020. Apart from the leading trio, the action thriller also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Annu Kapoor and Jameel Khoury in key roles.

