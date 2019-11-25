Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff Is Giving It All For The Actioner & THIS Picture Proves It

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 is getting all the fans excited as the actor himself and the makers are giving insights into the shoot. The expectations from director Ahmed Khan are sky high to take the action game to another level and high hopes are pinned on Tiger too after winning accolades for War.

With so much of anticipation riding on the project, the team and Tiger is making sure of letting down their audience. The action star shared an Instagram post just a while ago, which proves that he is giving it all in performing the high-octane action sequences.

He shared a picture of his back with some minor scrapes on it. He captioned it as, “First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield..and hopefully last doesnt look or feel like much until I take a shower #baaghi3”.

Speaking about Tiger’s Bollywood journey, he has emerged as one of the most bankable young stars in Bollywood. During a media interaction of War’s success, he said that being identified as an action hero is more than enough for him.

“I enjoy doing action films. Today, whatever I have achieved is because of the films I have done, primarily the action films. All my inspirations like Jackie Chan and Hrithik Roshan have been big action heroes. So, I am inspired to be like them and I am inspired to do things like them,” said Tiger.

He further added, “Currently, my peers are doing such amazing work, so how does one create an identity for oneself? I just want to create my own identity. When people identify me as an action hero, for me that’s more than enough.”

