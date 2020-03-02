Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan On Tiger Shroff: “He Is The Only Actor From The Younger Lot Who Can Spearhead A Franchise”

Director Ahmed Khan is all set to blow everyone’s mind with upcoming Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The director has expressed that he feels elated on working with Tiger Shroff.

On the occasion of Tiger’s birthday, director Ahmed Khan said that the actor is exceptionally good when it comes to high octane action scenes and hence is the only youngest actor to spread the franchise.

Talking more about Baaghi 3‘s leading man, director Ahmed Khan shared, “I believe in making a hero look like a hero, and Tiger is the only actor from the younger lot who can spearhead a franchise. We are all very excited for it,”

Tiger Shroff has successfully led the film franchise and has delivered big box office hits in the past. This definitely proves that the actor is the youngest to have maximum successful franchises under his name.

In Baaghi 3 as well, Tiger Shroff has shown some mind-blowing action sequences which one can only dream of doing and here the actor does it so seamlessly.

Currently, the Baaghi 3 team is on a promotional spree. The world is excited to see how Ronnie takes over the world with his high octane action and brings forward the biggest thrill.

Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

