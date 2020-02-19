Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wife Tahira Kashyap FINALLY Reacts On His Kiss In Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan & It’s Hilarious

Ayushmann Khurrana is a master of his act. The actor has previously impressed everyone with his films and is now set to entertain his audience with his homosexual role in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. More than the storyline, people are talking about Ayushmann’s kiss with Jitendra Kumar and the actor’s wife is more than delighted to see him do such roles.

Tahira said that she sees Ayushmann more like a character than her husband when she sees him on the big screen. She added that it is natural for two people in love to express it and when Ayushmann kisses a girl on the big screen, he is just essaying those emotions. She added that she was delighted to see Ayushmann kiss a guy.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Tahira said, “I was delighted to see Ayushmann kissing a guy on screen! Honestly, now I view it from the perspective of respecting an artist and his work – so whether he kisses a man or woman, I am seeing the emotion of the character. When he kisses a girl, I can see that the man is in love with her and this is what he needs to do to show love.”

She went on to say, “I would make my characters in my movies do the same. And now if he is kissing a man that’s the most natural thing for him to do because he is gay and that’s his way of expressing love.”

Tahira concluded saying, “Who am I to judge? My perspective of watching him on screen is surely from the perspective of what he as a character should be doing and in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan this is what he should do because he is in love with the boy. What else do you do when you are in love?”

Coming to Ayushmann’s film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, the film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film also boasts a super talented cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan releases on February 21, 2020.

