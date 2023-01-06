Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana‘s love for bikes is known by all. He was a part of the second season of Roadies which he won and this show catapulted him to get instant fame among the youth of the nation. biking has always been a passion for the artiste and looks like he has found a new love in a swanky Ducati Scrambler!

Ayushmann revealed this in a new post today with the caption ‘Resolution for 2023 and life: to choose the road less traveled 🛣️🏍️’! In this video, he is seen riding his new bike in the streets of Chandigarh as he ushers in a new year with a promise to disrupt further in terms of film choices.

Ayushmann Khurrana brought in the new year with his family in Chandigarh, in the house, he grew up in. He spent the first week of this year soaking in the sun, writing poetry, riding his bike, and spending time with his family.

He is now back in Mumbai shooting for Dream Girl 2.

Previously, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed he is a true blue Punjabi Munda as he loves to indulge in food at all times. The talented actor-singer enjoys homemade food and Indian sweets made by his mother of which rajma-chawal, Sarson ka saag, Makki ki roti, and gaajar ka halwa are his absolute favourites.

Given his shooting schedule, the actor has to constantly follow a regimented diet plan. However, the talented actor makes it a point to go back to his hometown Chandigarh every Diwali and year-end holiday, and during this time, he indulges in everything his mother makes for him.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann Khurrana shared: “My mom and my mother-in-law spoil me with my favourite dishes and I thoroughly enjoy it. It is tough for me to decide what I want to eat each day. Right from rajma-chawal, sarson ka saag, makki ki roti, pinni to gaajar ka halwa – I like to eat all the delicacies that they make because they are simply divine. This holiday season I’m looking to get pampered in Chandigarh.”

