“Ayushmann Khurrana’s Journey Is Inspirational For Anyone”: Tahira Kashyap

Author, filmmaker and cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, says that as a budding filmmaker she does not feel the pressure of achieving something to match the success level of her National Award-winning husband.

Tahira has made a short film titled “Toffee” in the past, and now she is gearing up for a couple of new film projects. Being the wife of one of Bollywood’s brightest young talents, though, she has seen success and failure very closely and she doesn’t feel the pressure.

“His (Ayushmann) journey is really inspirational for anyone and especially for me, who has seen everything from a close counter. After his first superhit film (“Vicky Donor”), when he was going through a dull phase in his career, he did not give up and pack his bags for Chandigarh. Anyone who is struggling in life to make a successful career would find his journey inspirational. But when it comes to an individual, I believe that nothing can inspire you if you have not prepared your mind to achieve something,” said Tahira, on the sideline of Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival.

“As a budding filmmaker I do not feel pressurised to achieve something, in comparison to the success of my husband. I have set my goal to make a film, to tell a story and I want to do my best,” she added.

In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer. As she battled the disease and emerged a survivor, she became an inspirational figure for many. Tahira mentions she has always stayed true to herself.

“I know that people admire me, but I have never projected myself as a symbol of bravery, I never said I am perfect. Rather, I say in all my speeches that I am a flawed human being, like all of us. Three years ago I had too much complex in me, I was depressed and not listening to my heart. Although I wanted to be a filmmaker, I was camouflaging my dream with other odd jobs and that was putting my spirit down. But here I am, living my dream and constantly working on myself to get rid of all the flaws, so that I can become the best version of myself. I think working on that constant process is important,” she said.

One of her untitled films will be produced by Atul Kasbekar, Bhushan Kumar and Tanuj Garg.

“After ‘Toffee’ I was quite encouraged to write more scripts. I wrote a couple of short films and (producer) Guneet (Monga) wants to make them with me. I have also written another film, and I am working on that as well. So, I realised that we all have the potential to excel in things that we desire to do. It lies on us to open the opportunity. With hard work and determination, we can achieve things,” shared Tahira.

