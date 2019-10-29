Ayushmann Khurrana Would Love To Do Action & Masala Films Like Salman Khan, But Has A Condition

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the best talents we have in the Hindi film industry. From his first film till now, he gave the audience some mind-blowing performances with films that are rich in content as well as, entertainment. So would he love to do films like Salman Khan which are out-and-out action and commercial? The actor gave an interesting answer to this.

Today, at the group interviews for Bala, the National-award winner was asked if he would do action films like Salman. Ayushmann Khurrana said he would love to do but has a condition. The Badhaai Ho actor answered, “I would love to do it. For me, Dream Girl was my most commercial film, as far as the tonality is considered. Dream Girl was in your face, it was slapstick and it was frontbenchers and ushered me to single screens.”

He added, “But given a chance, I would love to do something masala and action. But it has to have some kind of uniqueness and it can’t be generic.”

Well, knowing Ayushmann as an actor, we are sure if he does a purely commercial and masala film, there will be some uniqueness to it!

Coming to Bala, the film is helmed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Ayushmann plays the titular role and his character deals with problems due to premature balding. Bala will also highlight the issue of racism in it. It will hit the screens on November 8, 2019.

Are you excited to see Bala? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!