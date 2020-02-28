Ayushmann Khurrana Turns Gynaecologist For Stree Rog Vibhag Also Starring Alaya F

Ayushmann Khurrana has emerged as a torchbearer of transforming parallel cinema to the mainstream in the industry. From Vicky Donor till his latest Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he has tackled various social issues in his movies along with infusing a proper dosage of entertainment.

Even in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar play a gay couple facing the roadblocks from the society. He will soon be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo also starring Amitabh Bachchan. But, what’s after that? There’s exciting news about the same.

Signing yet another film which will be underlined by yet another social cause, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen as a gynaecologist in his upcoming film. Jawaani Janeman’s Alaya F who was critically acclaimed for her debut will also be a part of this film. The story will revolve around the life of Ayushmann’s character and how it changed after he decides to help Alaya’s character who is on the run.

Junglee Pictures will be backing this film and this is their third collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho. Both of the films did really good at the box office. Also according to a report published in PeepingMoon, the title of the film will be Stree Rog Vibhag.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has redefined cinematic experience, says he stands up for films that are different. “For me, the yardstick of success has never just been about how much money a project makes. I would love to leave a body of work that I’m proud of because I stand for cinema that’s different, that tries to make you think. I want audiences to always think that I took the risk while trying to give them different cinema,” Ayushmann said.

