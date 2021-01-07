The Jodi of actor Ayushmann Khurrana and director Anubhav Sinha created magic on-screen when they collaborated for the first time. The duo created a storm at the box office with their 2019 film Article 15. The film revolved around caste discrimination and saw Khurrana investigate the rape and murder of two young Dalit girls.

Now, the actor and director are all set to collaborate once again. While some suggest that it may be a high-end political drama, the latest update is that it will see Ayushmann in a very different avatar.

As per a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann Khurrana will play a spy in the Anubhav Sinha starrer set in North East India. This film too is supposed to revolve around caste-based crimes and discrimination. It has been said that this film will also have political undertones and it is inspired by a true event.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He has already begun prep for this Anubhav Sinha film while in the city. The still-untitled film is expected to go on floors in the third week of January.

Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal will write this Ayushamnn starrer.

Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana’s other projects, his recently wrapped up film is based on transgender love and stars Vaani Kapoor as the female protagonist. He will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s comedy-drama, Doctor G.

Sharing the news, Ayushmann had said, “Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.”

