Ayushmann Khurrana’s Parents Throw Him A Surprise Party For The Success Of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

As “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” continues to make money, lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s parents recently threw a surprise party for him in Chandigarh.

“It was a lovely surprise! My family and close relatives have supported me right from when I decided to do ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan‘ and now, when the film is a success story, they decided to host a dinner for me. I was touched,” Ayushmann declared.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” is a love story between two men in small-town India. Ayushmann teams up opposite debutant Jitendra Kumar to portray on-screen lovers. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta also feature in the cast.

“I feel happy that my parents and close relatives are proud of me and life decisions. It motivates me to move forward and push the envelope as an artist more. Their opinions matter the most to me and I’m delighted that they have loved my work in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan‘,” Ayushmann added.

