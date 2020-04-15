Ayushmann Khurrana Donning Glasses & Playing Money Heist’s Bella Ciao On Piano Is A Proof That He Can Totally Nail Álvaro Morte’s Professor!

La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist recently released its 4th season on Netflix and it took the internet by storm. Money Heist season 4 was one of the anticipated shows of this year. It first started streaming on Netflix in 2017 and since then it has been one of the best Spanish shows ever made. The story revolves around the Professor who lays out a master plan to pull-off the biggest heist in history by printing billions of dollars.

The Professor, played by Álvaro Morte, is one of the most loved characters and any actor would want to play the role. Now, Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his desire to play the role of the Professor in the series and is seen playing Bella Ciao on piano.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor wrote, “I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. 🎹 #MoneyHeist”.

Well, who better than Ayushmann to play the role of the professor. We have seen Ayushmann’s acting in Andhadhun and there’s no one better in the industry to play this crucial character than him.

