Ayushmann Khurrana: "If Your Well-Intended Film Doesn’t Entertain The Audiences & Fails To Connect..."

Ayushmann Khurrana is the king of content cinema today. With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a quirky film that has a hilarious take on the stereotypes surrounding same-sex relationships in India, Ayushmann has delivered eight hit in a row as the collections of this film go past 62 crore nett!

The versatile actor has not only established himself as a hitman in the industry, but is also being called Mr. ROI of Bollywood! His films are made in small budgets and goes on to recover big bucks at the box office as well as through non-theatrical avenues like satellite and digital and music rights.

“I feel blessed that my films have had a good run at the box office. I believe audiences want me to only do good cinema which brings them to theatres and I’m hugely indebted to them for the love and support that they always give me. What’s amazing is that they want to see my films have depth, quality and stand out with a message for them to take home. I will strive harder in giving them just that because all I want to do is entertain with the best films possible,” Ayushmann tells us exclusively.

The actor, who has made a brand for himself with social-message movies, says he is always on the lookout for films like Article 15 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan because such films can enable social good.

“Cinema has the power to enable cultural shifts and my intention with films like Article 15, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and some others that I’m currently doing, intends to trigger positive cultural and social shifts within our nation. That’s my aim as an artist and I will always pick up scripts like these time and again to drive conversations that are needed to be had in our society at large,” says Ayushmann.

He feels it is very important that this kind of cinema does well at the box office. “I feel hugely validated that such cinema is being accepted with open arms and becoming success stories. When these stories become hits, they do their job because the message reaches out to a large set of audience,” he says.

The actor adds, “If your well-intended film doesn’t entertain the audiences and fails to connect, it doesn’t create the necessary impact for people to start discussing the theme and core message of such cinema. Cinema has to always entertain, it has to pass the litmus test of audiences accepting it and this becomes all the more important when you are doing a film with a message.”

