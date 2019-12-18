Ayushmann Khurrana Has THIS Wish For Aparshakti Khurana’s Career In Bollywood & We Couldn’t Agree More!

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on a career-high and so his brother Aparshakti Khurana. While Ayushmann has become immensely popular and has also won a National Award thanks to his starring roles, RJ-turned-actor Aparshakti has carved a niche with his effortless comic timing in character roles in films such as “Dangal”, “Stree”, “Lukka Chuppi”, “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” and the recent “Pati Patni Aur Woh“.

Ayushmann, who has been enjoying a lot of the limelight as a leading man lately, feels his younger brother deserves to be a lead actor.

“It’s very difficult to become a character actor and engage people. Aparshakti has done an amazing job in his recent films and I think he deserves to be a lead actor,” said Ayushmann, at a News18 India Chaupal event.

The Andhadhun actor feels his younger brother is an extrovert and has better PR skills than him.

He also shared his process of deciding on films that he signs. “I am a very approachable actor. I don’t have bias. I believe an established director’s film can also flop and a new director can deliver a hit. I am open to new ideas and new people. Anyone can have a great idea,” he explained.

Aparshakti Khurana will now be seen in Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.

