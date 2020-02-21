Ayushmann Khurrana shows friendship comes first, wishes Vicky Kaushal as Bhoot and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdaan clashes at the box office today! Both the films have created a good amount of buzz and the actors have a huge fanbase respectively.

Ayushmann Khurrana is a man with a golden heart. He is constantly applauded for speaking his mind, his genuineness and his support to the industry. Today, he showed that for him, friendship comes first! Despite a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana wished the actor and also hoped that both their films do well. A really touching moment and just goes to show how secure he is as an actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana Has The Sweetest Take To Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Clash With National Award Sharing Actor Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot!
Ayushmann Khurrana Has The Sweetest Take To Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s Clash With National Award Sharing Actor Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot!

Ayushmann tweeted saying, “ Ek hi din hum dono bhai aa rahe hai! Dher saara pyaar aur sammaan,

Lekar aa rahe hain Vicky aur Ayushmann.

Bhoot aur Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. 🤗👏🏻”

Here’s the tweet :

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out