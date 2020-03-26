If moms are special for boys, girls share a beautiful bond with their dads and Alia Bhatt is no different. Her love and admiration for dad Mahesh Bhatt is known to everyone and it seems to have grown deeper on the sets of Sadak 2.

Alia Bhatt who is home quarantined these days due to Coronavirus Pandemic is not able to meet her father who lives in another house. So the bubbly and talented actress is just busy checking her old photos with him. Alia took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of her and Mahesh telling her fans that she is missing him.

Alia captioned the post, “stay home &… go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy💗 #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe”

Isn’t that an adorable one?

Initially, Alia was scared to be directed by him in Sadak 2.

“Right now, I am scared to be directed by my father. He is looking at me every day and saying I am going to get through you. He has an X-ray vision kind of thing,” she had said.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Kalank which didn’t do well at the Box Office. But she has a super interesting lineup with films like Brahmastra, RRR, Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi scheduled for release in 2020 & 2021.

Recently there were reports that she will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra opposite her Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh.

