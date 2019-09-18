Avinash Tiwary & Mrunal Thakur Come On Board For Karan Johar’s Ghost Stories!

Filmmaker Karan Johar, whose last venture was Lust Stories in the digital space, is now all set to directed a horror stories. Lust Stories, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, explored lust and it simply won the hearts of the viewers. Now, Karan has signed Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur on board for his Netflix’s upcoming anthology Ghost Stories.

Avinash received rave reviews from the critics and the audiences, for his acting debut in Laila Majnu, and Mrunal was seen in acclaimed films like Love Sonia, Super 30 and Batla House. The duo will play the leads in the short film that revolves around the horror and supernatural genre.

Karan will be directing a horror flick for the first time and it certainly will be interesting to see what the celebrated filmmaker has in store of his viewers. While both Avinash and Mrunal have proved their acting skills in their debut films they will explore the supernatural genre for the first time.

The film has already been creating a lot of buzz as it marks Karan Johar’s debut in the horror style of film making. Ghost Stories is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!