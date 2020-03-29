Avengers: Endgame Trivia #4: Tony Stark’s Funeral Was Codenamed As ‘The Wedding’ & Even The Cast Was SHOCKED Why

In Avengers: Endgame we all witnessed a conclusion to an epic-saga which surely left many of us teary-eyed. Remember Tony Stark’s funeral? How can we not! That was codenamed as ‘The Wedding’ for a very legit reason.

The cast of the film has come out revealing some really intriguing trivia regarding the behind-the-scenes action and more.

A trivia published in Tv Tropes read, “According to the directors, Tony’s funeral was given the production codename ‘The Wedding’. According to Tom Holland during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he and the rest of the cast didn’t realize it was Tony Stark’s funeral until they noticed that Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t on set and everyone was wearing black. The only ones at the funeral that knew beforehand were Chris Evans and Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Avengers: Endgame will always remain an emotional affair for the fans as they lost some of their favourite heroes, with Iron Man sacrificing his life for the world, Captain America (essayed by Chris Evans) passing on the shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Black Widow giving her life so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could secure the Soul Stone. It opened in April last year.

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. In July last year, Avengers: Endgame dethroned Avatar to become the world’s highest-grossing film of all time.

