Avengers: Endgame: 8 Upcoming Bollywood Films Which Can Challenge The Opening Day Record Of This MIGHTY Superhero Flick!

Avengers: Endgame took a mindboggling opening at the Box Office as it released on Friday. Despite being a Hollywood film, it broke all the opening records of previous Bollywood films and is continuing to do so.

Right now Avengers: Endgame has the highest opening Day in India if we compare to the opening day collections of previous Bollywood films and even Baahubali 2‘s Hindi numbers. The collections are slightly higher than Thugs Of Hindostan‘s first day numbers, a movie which stands as the highest opener of Bollywood so far.

But now that a Hollywood film has surpassed the opening day collections of Thugs Of Hindostan, it’s Bollywood’s turn to make a comeback in the game. Here’s a list of upcoming big Bollywood films which can challenge the opening day record of Avengers: Endgame.

1. Bharat

Bharat has several things going on its side which can ensure a great opening for the film.

i) The film brings the Blockbuster combo of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

ii) It’s an Eid release and the response to trailer and songs have been really good.

iii) Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif factor will ensure crazy footfalls in the cinemas. Disha Patani also has a really good fan following and it will just act a booster on everything.

The current highest opener of Salman Khan is Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which released back in Diwali 2015 and scored 40.35 crores net on Day 1. Now in 2019, and having all the factors going in favour, it’s quite possible for Salman’s Eid release to surpass the opening day number of Endgame.

2. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s Untitled Film

Hrithik Roshan’s fans are dying to see him in an action entertainer and this is one is just promising the same. Tiger Shroff is another big force in Bollywood right now and the huge success of his Baaghi franchise is the proof.

Hrithik and Tiger coming together for an action and dance entertainer surely promise fireworks at the Box Office. But if that’s not enough, the film is backed by YRF, is set on a grand scale and releases on October 2, 2019, which is a public holiday.

3. Dabangg 3

The much awaited 3rd part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise releases on December 20, 2019. Though, it’s a non-holiday release, if the trailer is impactful enough nothing is impossible for the film.

4. ’83

Kabir Khan’s upcoming film ’83 is based on Indian Cricket Team’s first World Cup victory. Going by the track record of Bollywood films which promote patriotism, this one is going to be a winner. Cricket is a sport which is passionately followed by people in our country. Therefore a film on India’s 1983 World Cup victory carries great potential.

Ranveer Singh leads the star cast and his star power is another big factor going in favour of the film.

5. Sooryavanshi

The film brings the king of masala entertainers, Rohit Shetty, and the king of action, Akshay Kumar, together. Katrina Kaif is the lead actress and Dharma Productions is backing this film which is slated to release on Eid 2020. Sooryavanshi can basically do outdo Akki’s every movie to become his highest grosser.

6. Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project, Brahmastra is one of the biggest films of Bollywood is coming out in the future.

This Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film has everything going in its favour and belongs to a genre which has a great number of takers. If made well, Brahmastra can do wonders at the Box Office as it releases in Summer 2020.

7. Saaho (Hindi)

After Baahubali, Prabhas is coming with action film Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor in lead along with Prabhas and is set on a great scale. A teaser of the film was released earlier and it received a fabulous response. The film is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

8. RRR (Hindi)

SS Rajamouli is coming back with RRR after Baahubali and this time he has N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn playing important roles. The film promises to be a huge one which may create history just like Baahubali.

Which is your most anticipated film among these?

