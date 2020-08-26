Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman presents the upcoming musical film, Atkan Chatkan. Among the highlights is the fact that Amitabh Bachchan has sung a song in the soundtrack of the film composed by master percussionist Sivamani.

The film tells the story of a 12-year-old chai delivery boy and his dream.

“‘Atkan Chatkan‘ is a story that is enriched with heart and hope, and we are finally sharing it with the world on a global platform. The rhythm of this kid’s dream will beat with a passion that it is a perfect example of hope,” AR Rahman said.

The protagonist of Atkan Chatkan is a 12-year-old chai delivery boy named Guddu, whose passion is to observe, listen and create new sounds. He finds rhythm in almost everything. Rising beyond his daily mundane life, he forms a band with three other street children.

Playing Guddu is gifted child pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram, who is also Rahman’s protege. The film will also star Sachin Chaudhary, Yash Rane, and Tamanna Dipak.

The music of the film is scored by the celebrated percussionist Shivamani. “The music in the film plays an integral part, but it’s the storyline that will give the audience a sense of hope. The friendship between the four kids and their passion to fulfil their dream is the rhythm that the world would want to dance to while watching the film. Hope and burning passion are the key takeaways,” said Shivamani.

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Runa Sivamani, and Uthara Unnikrishnan have sung the songs.

AtkanChatkan is written and directed by filmmaker Saumyy Shivhare, produced by Vishakha Singh, and is slated to release on Zee5 on September 5.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Contacts Narcotics Control Bureau Over Drug Angle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube