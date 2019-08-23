Athiya Shetty talks about one ground rule of the Shetty house!

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood action hero Suniel Shetty, made her debut with Hero, alongside Adtiya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab’s son, Sooraj Pancholi has revealed a rather intriguing rule that is followed at her house.

Revealing the one thumb rule ahead of her brother, Ahaan Shetty’s debut film, RX100, has told PTI, “Our family rule is that we don’t give each other advice. We pick up on our learnings as our journey unfolds. I think my parents have done that with me and now we’re doing that with my brother.”

The 26 year old who is awaiting the release of film; Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, said she is hoping to make her digital debut soon. Athiya said, “It’s just a platform that allows you to watch so many different films from so many different countries and cultures. It kind of makes the world smaller and united.”

It certainly will be a delight to see the actress to the big screen after a while since her last release of 2018, Nawabzaade.

