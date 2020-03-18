Athiya Shetty Bakes A Cake For Rumoured Beau KL Rahul & His Reaction Will Leave You In Splits!

Athiya Shetty hasn’t done many movies yet but is known for her chic fashion sense in the industry. If you look at her Instagram feed, she’s one fashionista and you would definitely feel like stealing her wardrobe. Athiya is reportedly dating cricketer KL Rahul and the duo is often spotted chilling together.

Their social media PDA is pretty famous and admired by their fans. Although both of them have not accepted that they are dating officially but their pictures say it all. Now, Athiya has baked a cake for Rahul and he has shared the same on his Instagram stories. Well, he actually shared expectations and reality pictures of the cake which is quite relatable to all of us!

Check it out below:

Well, here’s what KL Rahul thinks of it:

Talking about Athiya dating like, father Suniel Shetty recently said in an interview that he is totally okay with whover his kids are seeing. He said, “I have always looked at it that way. Whoever Athiya is seeing, whoever Ahan is seeing, as long as they respect their respective partners. More so Ahan, he respects his partner. What would one ask for? Nothing. And there’s nothing in the world she (Athiya) doesn’t discuss with us or discuss with me and that is why we have a relationship that is absolutely gorgeous.”

But Athiya’s efforts for baking a cake for Rahul is too sweet to be expressed in words.

