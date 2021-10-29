It has been 25 days since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested from a luxury cruise in a raid conducted by NCB. Yesterday, was a great day for the Khan family after Bombay High Court granted bail. However, the star kid wasn’t released immediately, but today; the HC dictated the conditions of his bail.

For the unversed, the 23-year-old was arrested on October 2 along with seven others including, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar for the alleged possession of illegal substances.

The court shared five-page order that gives details of the conditions laid on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to fulfil the bail criteria. According to the condition, each of the accused shall execute a PR Bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount and they shall not indulge in any similar activities.

The order further states that, all the accused (Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha) should attend the NCB every Friday between 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM to mark their presence. They should refrain from making any statement or share anything on social media regarding the proceedings pending before the Special Court.

They cannot leave the country without permission from Special Court and they shall surrender their passports immediately. All the applicants are also ordered to join the investigation whenever called upon before the authorities of NCB, also they can’t delay the trial under any circumstances.

Lastly, if Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha violate any of these terms, NCB shall be permitted to immediately apply to the Special Judge/Court to terminate their bail.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan left Mannat for Arthur Road Jail where he’ll receive his son after being away from him for 3 weeks. According to India Today, Juhi Chawla is currently at Mumbai sessions court with senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde. The actress signed the bail surety of Rs 1 lakh for the star kid.

Talking about the bail order, Aryan Khan’s lawyer said, “We have received the order of the High Court. The process is on. Once the judge accepts the surety, then we will proceed with other formalities…all should be done by today evening.”

