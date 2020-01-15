Army Day 2020: Randeep Hooda Shares An Emotional Tribute To His Martyred Friend

Actor Randeep Hooda is known to be a fine actor and a photography enthusiast. He usually likes to keep his personal life private but he made an exception today on the occasion of Army Day.

Army day is celebrated every year on January 15. It is the day when people salute to the men in Olive Green and remember the sacrifice they make for us. Randeep too paid homage to his very special friend on this day.

He posted pictures of his martyred friend and wrote that he would not let “let the world forget [his] supreme sacrifice.” He dedicated this post to his classmates who continue to serve the nation with valour.

Check out Randeep Hooda’s post below:

His Instagram caption reads, “The heart swells with pride at the sight of my classmates #Rai94 from ADGPI – Indian Army who are still serving with valour & especially to “Lt Ravinder Chhikara”, Kirti Chakra who laid down his life fighting for Mother India. Ravi,wherever you are, know that your brothers and sisters from other mothers will not let the world forget your supreme sacrifice #ArmyDay

Coming to the work front, Randeep Hooda is all set to be seen in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal. In this movie, the actor will be reuniting with Imtiaz Ali for the second time after a hiatus of five years. He will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

