Arjun Kapoor Slays With His Reply Over The Hate Comment On Kareena Kapoor Khan-Taimur’s Pic; Says, “Abey Ch**tiye…”

How often we come across the celebrities getting trolled by netizens for no reason. One such instance took place recently when Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture along with her celebrity son, Taimur Ali Khan, on social media. Expectedly, several praiseworthy comments flooded the comment section but it saw one vicious reply from a user and guess what, Arjun Kapoor had an on-point answer for him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture along with her munchkin with a caption “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame”. Along with several celebs, Arjun Kapoor loved the adorable picture and replied quoting, “The real Nawab”. On the same comment, one user quoted, “S*le Bollywood mein ek aur bachcha Hindu se Muslim bana tujhe acha lag raha hai,” and tried to spread hatred by giving venomous ‘Hindu Muslim angle’.

Without ignoring the comment, Arjun bashed the hate provoking user by replying, “Abey ch**tiyen Hindu ho ya Muslim kya farak padta hai…It doesn’t matter to him and his parents or anyone he knows toh tu kaun hai bey Hindu Muslim karne wala?”.

Arjun literally slew with his comment, didn’t he?

Meanwhile, the release date of Arjun Kapoor’s crime drama “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” has been pushed again, this time owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dibakar Banerjee directorial was slated to open on March 20. On Saturday, less than a week away from the release date, the film’s producer Yash Raj Films (YRF) tweeted to inform: “Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time.”

