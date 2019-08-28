Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora Share Pictures From Their Vacay; Farah Khan’s Comment Is Exposing It All!

Malaika Arora & beau Arjun Kapoor are amongst the most talked-about couples in B-Town. Be it from their getaway scenes or public appearances, all of it spreads like a wildfire. Arjun and Malaika have now individually shared different pictures from their vacation, but it is Farah Khan Kunder’s comment on it that is grabbing eyeballs.

Yesterday, the Panipat actor took to his Instagram to share an image where he could be seen standing on a bridge amidst waters with a candid pose. “Stand still, take a moment, be grateful,” he captioned the picture.

Now, just a while ago, Malaika has shared a picture with the exact same background. She can be seen in gym wear, donning shades like a diva, looking hot as always. Malaika captioned the picture as, “Stop, reflect and be grateful 🙏…. #wednesdaymusings” which is almost similar to that of Arjun’s caption.

Just like us, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder noticed it too and was quick to comment on Malaika’s picture. She wrote, “Now ul r putting the same posts also?” with a teasing smiley.

Check out her comment below:

This is not the first time the two have given hints on social media.

Malaika and Arjun have frequently posted cryptic romantic messages for each other and photographs from their vacations together.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in “Panipat“, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

