Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora Are Getting Married This Wedding Season? Here’s The Answer

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora have been constantly in news for dating each other. Their pictures often go viral on social media and there are many who are actually waiting for them to get married soon.

Even though Arjun & Malaika have denied having any marriage plans anytime soon, they are asked about it again and again. Arjun who is promoting his upcoming big-budget film Panipat was asked if he and Malaika are planning to get married in the ongoing wedding season.

Answering the question, Arjun told Mumbai Mirror, “If and when I do get married, I will inform the media. There is nothing to hide from my side but I am not looking to get married anytime soon.”

When he was asked about how he tackles with the constant speculation around their wedding, Arjun said, “It took time to adjust but I’m not the first actor whose personal life is no more personal, nor will I be the last. It’s a price you pay for stardom. If anybody doesn’t like it, he is in the wrong profession. I can’t stop anybody from writing about my personal life because there is an audience who wants to know more. I am okay with that as long as one speaks about it respectfully.”

Meanwhile, his Panipat is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead. The film features Arjun in the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau and is slated to release on Dec 6, 2019.

